Freddy: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F starrer psychological thriller

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Fans can't contain their excitement as the psychological thriller Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan approaches its release. The protagonist of the story was a dentist who, while shy during the day, becomes a murderer at night. In this story, the distinction between love and obsession is hazy. The plot of the film is full of abrupt turns and unanticipated surprises. In the movie, Kartik Aaryan portrays Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a dentist who is plagued by his horrific background. Alaya F, who plays Kainaaz, also appears in the movie.

Where to watch Freddy?

The psychological thriller film starring Kartik Aaryan is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A few days ago, Kartik shared about how he prepared for the role.

"I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character."

Also read: Freddy: Kartik Aaryan reveals he gained 14 kgs, learnt dentistry, shares his 'unforgettable journey'

"Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again," he said.

Talking about the same, Alaya F said, "Usually, I’m a very preparation-heavy actor. I find a lot of comfort in preparation. But for Freddy, it was completely different. I was shooting for another film in Chandigarh at the time and that schedule got extended. So, as soon as I wrapped that shoot and came back to Bombay, I was on the sets of Freddy the very next day. There was zero time in between. So, this time around, my prep happened on set, during our shoot, and after packing up when I would run to my acting coach to try and prep for the next day."