Former actress Meenakshi Sheshadri stuns fans with her uber-cool look in latest pics

There are so many Bollywood actresses who left the path of stardom and are away from the limelight. Among them is Meenakshi Seshadri who was the leading lady in the 80s as well as the 90s. During her career of nearly 15 years, the actor worked in blockbuster films and was a hot favourite among the filmmakers. She has donned every kind of role for which she received applause and accolades.

Meenakshi on Sunday dropped a picture of her new look on Twitter. In no time, her picture went viral and fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “You were my crush.” The second one mentioned, “So glad to see this Tweet. Your art, esp in dance, has inspired a generation in India. Wishing you good health.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, after getting married, Meenakshi moved to the US with her husband Harish Mysore where they are living with their two children - a daughter and a son. She is also teaching Indian Classical Dance and started a dance academy named Cherish Institute of Dance.

Meenakshi Seshadri is a former actor who starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She worked with leading stars during her career of nearly 15 years. Meenakshi Seshadri’s debut was with 'Hero' in 1983 which also marked the debut of Jackie Shroff. Since then, she has worked with leading stars of Bollywood in popular movies namely 'Meri Jung', 'Dacait', 'Bees Saal Baad', 'Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati', 'Vijay', 'Shahenshah', 'Toofan', 'Joshilaay', 'Jurm', 'Ghaya'l, 'Ghar Ho To Aisa', 'Aadmi Khilona Hai', 'Damini', 'Ghatak' to name a few.

Meenakshi Seshadri has romanced actors namely Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Meenakshi Seshadri tied the knot with an investment banker named Harish Mysore in 1995. Soon after that, she moved to the US and stays in Texas with her husband and their two children.