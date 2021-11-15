First photos: Rajkummar Rao marries longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa in Chandigarh

Actor Rajkummar Rao has finally tied the knot with longtime actress girlfriend Patralekhaa in a luxury wedding in Chandigarh. Rajkummar shared first glimpses from the highly-anticipated star wedding on his Instagram account.

The couple tied the knot last Saturday at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, an 8,000-acre luxury hotel in the Siswan Forest Range, at the foothills of the Himalayas in New Chandigarh. They had earlier held an engagement ceremony at the same venue on the bygone Saturday, November 13. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for 11 years.

While sharing their first photos as a married couple, the Newton actor wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever.. and beyond”

Actress Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the wedding, different from husband Rajkummar Rao. She wrote a heartfelt message for him alonside the pics on Instagram, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

Earlier on Saturday, the proposal video of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had gone viral. Rajkummar went down on one knee to propose but Patralekhaa swiftly reacted to propose him first and put her ring on his finger instead. The two had also danced and then their sneakers, that they sported in kurta-churidar and gown, grabbed many eyeballs.