Farhan Akhtar shares a sneak peek into his prep for 'Toofan'

Farhan Akhtar is amidst the intense preparations for his upcoming next ‘Toofan’. Farhan is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. After essaying the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we will witness the power-packed performer as a boxer for which he is sweating it out in the gym.

Recently, the actor took to his social media to share his picture in black and white hues where he is seen prepping vigorously. Farhan, giving us a sneak peek shares, “I love Hook punches”. This shows that he is extremely passionate about this movie and he will do everything in his capacity to ace his part.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared a workout picture. He makes sure he keeps his fans updated with his fitness sessions. Time and again, he treats his fans by giving them insights to his workout regime which is widely hailed as inspirational for his fans. The fans are super thrilled to witness the magic on the big-screen and cannot wait for his next, Toofan.

Farhan is well known for his versatility and he also keeps proving how dedicated he is towards his work. As the role demands for physical masculinity, the actor started taking boxing lessons from Drew Neal, who is a World Kickboxing Champion.

Toofan is a sports-drama is which is inspired by a fictitious character and is a story which revolves around a boxer and his endearing love story. After almost six years the hit duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite and create magic on the big screen.

On the work front, Farhan has some interesting line up ahead. He is currently busy shooting the last schedule of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ alongside Priyanka Chopra which will mark their reunion on screen and has started prepping for his next 'Toofan', which is getting all the attention after his sportsman portrayal in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, previously.