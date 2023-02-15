Esha Gupta sets the internet on fire in sexy beige bikini near swimming pool, video goes viral

Esha Gupta in bikini

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is popular for sharing bold videos and photos on Instagram and her posts in sexy outfits often goes viral on the social media.

Esha Gupta has a completely iunique fashion sense and she never misses the opportunity to grab eyeballs through her videos and photos. And now, Esha Gupta’s latest video has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Esha Gupta can be seen wearing a beige bikini. Esha captioned the video as “With Love."

The video shows Esha coming near the camera slowly and at first only a black silhouette is visible but as she approaches the camera Esha Gupta gets visible wearing a bikini suit.

The video has gone viral on the internet and it would not be wrong to say that Esha Gupta has raised the temperature through her latest post.

Esha Gupta has acted in hit films like Baadshaho, Rustom, and Jannat 2. Her last project was a web-series titled Aashram 3, featuring Bobby Deol. The show available to watch on MX Player.