Esha Gupta goes braless in mirror selfie, bold photo goes viral

Esha Gupta surely knows how to ooze oomph with her looks and her recent mirror selfie is proof of the fact. Taking to Instagram recently, the actress dropped a mirror selfie in which she is seen flaunting her braless look, wearing only an oversized pink shirt and black leather shorts.

"Shoot day", the Jannat 2 actress captioned her post. Esha's bold look has caught netizens' attention. Reacting to her picture, a social media user commented, "Hot. Hot. Hot". Another one wrote, "Gorgeous", while another commented "Fabulous". The photo has gone viral on the internet.

This is not the first time Esha has turned heads with her steamy picture. Only a few weeks ago, she set the internet on fire with her sensuous pictures. The images featured Esha sporting a red Coca-Cola T-shirt paired with a white bikini bottom. She chose to keep her make-up nude while posing for the camera.

In fact, she celebrated Earth Day 2022 by treating fans with her fiery look. She took to Instagram and shared a bikini picture. She is seen soaking in the sun in a white two-piece bikini along with a black derby hat. "Happy Home Day #earthday," Esha wrote alongside the picture.

One can't forget Esha's red satin dress that sent out major fashion goals. In February, she raised the temperature with her drool-worthy pictures. In the images, she looked smoking hot in a red satin dress with a thigh-high slit.



Apart from stealing hearts with her bold looks in western outfits, Esha has also slayed in ethnic outfits. On Saturday, Esha marked a statement in a stunning blue saree. She posted a video in which she is seen embracing her curves while grooving to the 'Hai Rama Ye Kya Hua' track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, who recently clocked a decade in Indian cinema, will be seen sharing screen space with Bobby Deol in the new season of Prakash Jha's crime drama web series Aashram.



