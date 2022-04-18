Esha Gupta sets internet on fire with her sensuous bold photos

Esha Gupta may not be active in Bollywood, but she remains in limelight due to her hot and sizzling photos.

After making her big Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2 in 2012, Esha Gupta faded away from the silver screen. But the actress surely knows how to grab attention as she keeps sharing her sexy photos on her Instagram. Esha's sensuous pictures often spread like a wildfire on the internet. (All images: Esha Gupta/Instagram)