Fashion Friday: Esha Gupta flaunts curves in sexy outfits

Jannat 2 star Esha Gupta is an alluring queen, and she also possesses an impeccable fashion sense.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 29, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Esha Gupta had a short but impressive Bollywood career. She quickly registered herself among the audience for her dusky beauty and impressive acting chops. Let's adore her jaw-dropping looks with her trendy fashion statements. (All images source: Esha Gupta Instagram) 

1. Sensuously fashionable

Sensuously fashionable
1/5

In this picture, Esha Gupta is charming her followers by donning perfectly. 

2. Esha Gupta's 'too hot to handle' look

Esha Gupta's 'too hot to handle' look
2/5

This is the reason why we called Esha Gupta an alluring queen. Esha has slain her followers in this bodycon dress. 

3. Esha Gupta's killer curves

Esha Gupta's killer curves
3/5

Is there anyone else who can look cute and seductive at the same time? Esha Gupta is the perfect exception to this claim, isn't she? 

4. Crop-it like Esha

Crop-it like Esha
4/5

Here's Esha Gupta setting another rule in the fashion book with her sexy crop-top that makes her enchanting. 

5. Esha- The enchantress

Esha- The enchantress
5/5

Esha is the epitome of a 'lady in black,' and she has re-written fashion rules with grace. 

