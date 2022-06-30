Headlines

Dunki: Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan, calls it ‘golden opportunity’

The Rashmi Rocket actress Taapsee Pannu recently talked about working with Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and actress Taapsee Pannu will collaborate on the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie Dunki. The movie, which reportedly has an immigration theme, will be presented on a large screen in 2023. The Rashmi Rocket actress recently talked about working with Bollywood's King Khan and revealed that several of his movies were among her first few viewings.

“For me, introduction to films happened in college. I haven’t seen many films in theatre in school (days) because we would hardly watch films in my house… So, a lot of Shah Rukh Khan films became my first few films that I have seen," the actress told PTI.

She continued, “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get better. I don’t know how will I even ever up it."

Taapsee also said that SRK comes from Delhi. “I don’t miss the opportunity to tell him everytime that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself.”

The upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu, which is based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will include Taapsee Pannu. She also has a number of projects planned, including the Hindi features Dobaara, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan as well as the Tamil films Jana Gana Mana and Alien.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, his eagerly awaited film Pathaan will mark his return to the big screen in 2019. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have important roles in the movie as well. He will also appear with Nayanthar in Atlee's Jawan.

