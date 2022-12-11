Drishyam 2 box office collection day 23: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Rs 200 crore club, fans say 'well deserved'

File Photo

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday. In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews on November 18.

"Cash registers are ringing as we proudly announce our pan India net box office numbers for 4th Saturday (day 23) to the world... India box office net Rs 4.67 crores. All India net box office for 23 days stands at a tall and handsome figure of Rs 203.58 crores and growing," the statement read.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-led Malayalam film of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam version released in February 2021. Drishyam 2 also features actors Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Meanwhile, during the trailer event of Drishyam 2, Singham star Ajay underlined how the remake varies from the original and said that viewers of the original will think the remake is a completely new movie.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."

Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman in 2019, added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions." (With inputs from PTI)