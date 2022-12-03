Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn's film overshadows An Action Hero, Bhediya, mints Rs 167 crore

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 15: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 has entered its third week with a bang. At the box office, Drishyam 2 collected more than last week Bhediya, and this week's An Action Hero.

Taran Adarsh shared the third Friday collection, and till now the film has collected Rs 167 crores. He wrote, "#Drishyam2 eclipses the biz of all films… Expect a jump in numbers on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 167.93 cr. #India biz."

Drishyam 2 is the direct sequel to 2015 cult hit Drishyam.