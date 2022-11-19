Search icon
Drishyam 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, collects Rs 7.60 crore

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu's Drishyam 2 is said to be off to a respectable start at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu's Drishyam 2 is said to be off to a respectable start at the box office. When the much-anticipated film eventually debuted, it was well praised; some even referred to it as one of the year's top movies. 

Now, trade analysts have dished out details of its day box office collections. 

According to Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 has surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 day 1 earnings. 

He wrote, #Drishyam2 vs #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 at *national chains*… *Day 1* biz… #Drishyam2, #PVR: 3.45 cr, #INOX: 2.75 cr, #Cinepolis: 1.40 cr, Total: ₹ 7.60 cr. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, #PVR: 3.27 cr, #INOX: 2.61 cr, #Cinepolis: 1.35 cr, Total: ₹ 7.23 cr.” 

Check out the tweet here: 

The movie's opening weekend was expected to bring in between Rs. 14.00 and Rs. 15.50 crore, making it Ajay Devgn's second-biggest non-holiday opening weekend after Total Dhamaal, which took in Rs. 16 crore, according to Pinkvilla. 

According to current statistics, Drishyam 2 would have outperformed Devgn's blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's opening day numbers in 2020. 

In addition, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 will now have midnight screenings at 11.59 PM at selected multiplexes in Mumbai.   

For the uninitiated, Drishyam is the follow-up to the popular 2015 film Drishyam. Both Hindi-language Drishyam films, which debuted in 2013 and 2021, star Mohanlal. In the first movie, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son mysteriously vanishes after getting into a sketchy situation.  

Also read: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer gets midnight screenings at Mumbai multiplexes, owing to fantastic response

In Drishyam 2, Tabu's character is no longer a police officer and instead is working to defeat Ajay Devgn's character, the movie's protagonist. Given that the movie is a suspense thriller, it makes sense that Tabu is reluctant to give away any secrets. 

 

