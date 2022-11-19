Drishyam 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer likely to collect Rs 15.50 crore

File photo

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu, is reportedly off to a respectable start at the box office. The eagerly awaited movie received a warm reception when it finally appeared, and some people even said it was one of the year's best releases.

According to Pinkvilla, early projections place the film's opening weekend between Rs. 14.00 and Rs. 15.50 crore, making it Ajay Devgn's second-biggest non-holiday opening weekend behind Total Dhamaal, which earned Rs. 16 crore.

The current trends indicate that Drishyam 2 would easily surpass Devgn's 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's opening day figures.

In addition, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 will now have midnight screenings at 11.59 PM at selected multiplexes in Mumbai.

Post-release, Ajay Devgn remembered the late director of the franchise, Nishikant Kamat.

On his Twitter, Ajay shared a throwback photo from Drishyam's promotions, and the actor paid homage to the deceased soul by writing, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2."

Both movies are the authorized remakes of the Mohanlal-starring, massively successful Drishyam series in Malayalam. The first installment of Devgn's Drishyam was launched with less fanfare, but thanks to effective word-of-mouth, the movie went on to become a surprising hit at the box office. Nishikant battled cirrhosis and died in August 2020 at the age of 50.

At the film’s trailer event, Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."