Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer gets midnight screenings at Mumbai multiplexes, owing to fantastic response

Drishyam 2 has brought a sigh of relief to Ajay Devgn, as the film is getting tremendously positive responses from the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 06:26 AM IST

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited crime-thriller Drishyam 2 has been released in cinemas with high anticipation. The positive word-of-mouth and excellent response on advance and spot booking have now pushed the multiplexes to conduct midnight screenings of the film. Earlier this year, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 had midnight screenings at selected places. 

Yes, this is certainly good news for Bollywood. Drishyam 2 will now have midnight screenings at 11.59 PM at selected multiplexes in Mumbai. Trade expert Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news on his Twitter and wrote, "‘DRISHYAM 2’ MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS BEGIN IN MUMBAI… Midnight screenings [11.59 pm] of #Drishyam2 begin at select multiplexes of #Mumbai looking at the excellent response." 

Speaking about the first-day collections, as per the early trends, Drishyam 2 will surpass Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's first-day figures. For the unversed, BB 2 earned Rs 14.11 crores, and Gangubai grossed Rs 10 crores on it's first day. Going with the audience response, the film is expected to collect Rs 15 crores. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the update on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Drishyam2 is heading towards ₹ 15 cr nett on its opening day." 

Drishyam 2 has opened in cinemas with positive responses, and netizens have started sharing their response about the film on social media. Although the film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Ajay assured that the Hindi remake isn't frame-to-frame similar to the original. "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you," Ajay stated during the trailer launch. 

 


 

