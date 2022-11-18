Search icon
Drishyam 2 Twitter review: Moviegoers call Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'power packed'

One of the most eagerly awaited movies, Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, debuted in theatres on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Wbe Team| Edited By: DNA Wbe Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

Drishyam 2 Twitter review: One of the most eagerly awaited movies, Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, debuted in theatres on Friday. The sequel to Drishyam, which was released in 2015, has sparked excitement among viewers. Following the film's initial screenings, reviews have been flooding in from all over, and Drishyam 2 is receiving high accolades. 

For the uninitiated, Drishyam is the follow-up to the popular 2015 film Drishyam. Both Hindi-language Drishyam films, which debuted in 2013 and 2021, star Mohanlal. In the first movie, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son mysteriously vanishes after getting into a sketchy situation. 

In Drishyam 2, Tabu's character is no longer a police officer and instead is working to defeat Ajay Devgn's character, the movie's protagonist. Given that the movie is a suspense thriller, it makes sense that Tabu is reluctant to give away any secrets. 

At the film’s trailer event, Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original. 

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you." 

