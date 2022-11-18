Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn opens up on directing Nysa Devgan's debut film, says 'she wishes to...'

Ajay Devgn- Nysa Devgan

Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn opened up about his daughter Nysa Devgan's career and shared whether he will be directing her debut film. Recently while promoting his newly released crime thriller, Ajay was asked by ETimes about Nysa's interest in joining films. Jr Devgn completed her school at United World College of South East Asia, Singapore. Later, she moved to Swizterland for higher studies.

Talking about her daughter's career, the Runway 34 star told the portal, "My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.” Earlier, while interacting with Hindustan Times, Devgn stated Nysa is yet to decide her path, "As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her."

Drishyam 2 will be Ajay's second major release this year. His last film Runway 34 was rejected at the box office, but it did earn praise on OTT. While promoting his last film, in an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."

When he was further prodded if his actress wife Kajol wants the kids to start working in films, the Tanhaji actor added, "No, she's also never spoken like this. We don't believe in that. We believe whatever they want to be, we will help them." After Drishyam 2, Ajay will next be seen in the official Hindi remake of Kaithi, Bhola with Tabu.