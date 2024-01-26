Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Jannik Sinner knocks out ten-time champion Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2024 semi-final

DNA Verified: Did Ayushmann Khurrana sing 'Dil Dil Pakistan' after his visit to Ayodhya? Here's truth behind viral video

Here's the truth behind the viral video of Ayushmann Khurrana showing him singing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 08:39 AM IST

Recently, Bollywood celebs were seen visiting Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. Many A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana along with others were seen seeking blessing at the temple. However, recently, a video of Ayushmann is going viral on social media wherein he can be seen singing Dil Dil Pakistan and the netizens are slamming him for the same.

A twitter user shared the video with a caption that said, "The clown @ayushmannk was singing "Dil Dil Pakistan" when Pakistanis were kiIIing our soldiers & innocent citizens.. No wonder he's so upset to see #RamMandir."

What’s the truth? 

Well, the video clip that is taking rounds on social media is shared with a misleading context. The video dates back to 2017 and shows Ayushmann Khurrana performing at a concert in Dubai. 

A longer version of the video shows the actor giving tribute to people from different states and regions, such as Punjabi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengali, and South India. After this, he performed Dil Dil Pakistan and Chak De India along with his brother Aparshakti Khurrana. 

The video of the concert was shared on the YouTube channel Selfie TV with the caption, “Ayushman Khurana Giving Tribute to all asian countries through his punjabi singing in Dubai.” 

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2 which was a major success. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bannerjee, Paresh Rawal and Manjot Singh along with others in key roles and collected Rs 142 crore worldwide. Last year, there were reports that Ayushmann will be seen in a movie titled Vampire which will be a film in the horror universe of Dinesh Vijan, and Samantah Ruth Prabhu will also star in it. However, there’s no official announcement about.

