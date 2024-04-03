Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi do 'crazy hook steps' in BTS video of Madgaon Express' song Baby Bring It On

Twitter
Helmed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut, the buddy comedy Madgaon Express is headlined by Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 08:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary in Madgaon Express track Baby Brint It On (Image source: Excel Entertainment/YouTube screengrab)
Starring Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles, the buddy comedy Madgaon Express was released in the theatres on March 22. Also featuring Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, the film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews for its writing, story, performances, and humour.

As the film is running successfully in the theatres, the makers dropped the behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of the film's track Baby Bring It On. The video gives us a glimpse into the fun and madness that ensued during the making of this lively track featuring Divyenndu, Avinash, Nora, Upendra, and Chhaya. The song is choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

Baby Bring It On is sung by Ajay Gogavale and Nikhita Gandhi and written and composed by Ajay & Atul. The music-director duo has remade their 2016 song Bring It On song, which was featured in the comedy drama Jaundya Na Balasaheb. The additional Hindi lyrics in Madgaon Express' track have been written by Kumaar.

Talking about the film's box office performance, the film continues to gain momentum and has amassed an impressive 18.46 crores, soon to cross the 20 crore mark by the end of the week. Despite facing competition from new releases, Madgaon Express continues to charm audiences. With no major releases until Eid, it’s set to enjoy an extended run with strong box office numbers.

The buddy comedy marks the directorial debut of famous actor Kunal Kemmu and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

