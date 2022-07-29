Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff part ways after 6 years of dating for THIS reason?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff's relationship is now officially over, and according to reports, the following was the primary cause of their split.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:54 AM IST

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff part ways after 6 years of dating for THIS reason?
File Photo

For the past two days, there has been talk of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's reported breakup. The couple's six-year relationship is now officially over, and according to reports, the following was the primary cause of their split.

Exclusively to ETimes, a friend of the former couple revealed, “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot."

The source continued, "She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now."

You might recall that in March 2022, Jackie Shroff made it quite clear in the public that Tiger had no quick plans to get married. At that time, talk of Tiger and Disha's upcoming wedding had started to circulate swiftly and widely.

 Jackie stated, "Tiger is married to his work right now. Tiger is focused on his work with a laser-like focus. If he makes any plans for marriage, then he will focus on that." In addition, he had said, but to a different section of the media, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around, They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 405 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.