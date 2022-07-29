Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff part ways after 6 years of dating for THIS reason?

File Photo

For the past two days, there has been talk of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's reported breakup. The couple's six-year relationship is now officially over, and according to reports, the following was the primary cause of their split.

Exclusively to ETimes, a friend of the former couple revealed, “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot."

The source continued, "She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now."

You might recall that in March 2022, Jackie Shroff made it quite clear in the public that Tiger had no quick plans to get married. At that time, talk of Tiger and Disha's upcoming wedding had started to circulate swiftly and widely.

Jackie stated, "Tiger is married to his work right now. Tiger is focused on his work with a laser-like focus. If he makes any plans for marriage, then he will focus on that." In addition, he had said, but to a different section of the media, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around, They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life."