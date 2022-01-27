Disha Patani sets temperature soaring in brown bikini, shares bold photo on Instagram

Disha Patani constantly makes her fans' days brighter with her stunning photographs. The actress frequently posts photos from the beach, showing that she is a genuine beach babe. Disha shared a picture of herself in a brown bikini on social media on a Thursday afternoon, and her fans couldn't stop smiling.

Disha glammed up her outfit with a set of gold earrings and a golden chain, keeping her makeup simple.

Take a look at the picture here-

For the unversed, Netflix's latest offering, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,' appears to have fascinated Disha Patani. Disha took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself dancing to the show's theme track.

For the uninitiated, the Netflix series is named after Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' from the film 'Baazigar.'

With her video, Disha has started #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge. Talking about the same, Disha said, "I`m a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!"`

Disha Patani is working on a number of projects. Next up for the actress is Mohit Suri's ‘Ek Villain 2’. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham star in the action film. ‘KTina’, Ekta Kapoor's film, is also in her kitty.