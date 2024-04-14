This director once worked as office boy, married top actress, gave Bollywood's biggest musical hit, is now worth...

This Bollywood director started as an office boy before giving three back-to-back superhits and marrying a heroine

In the 2000s, filmmaker Mohit Suri was a staple at the so-called Bhatt camp. Directing several films produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, he helped propel the careers of Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many other stars. And while he is a successful filmmaker today, he did not always have it easy.

Mohit Suri’s humble beginnings

Mohit was born in Mumbai in 1981 to an air hostess mother. His father worked at the Dunlop factory in Chennai. Mohit’s first job in the film industry was as an office assistant in T-Series in the early 2000s. Here, he learnt the business of films before working as assistant director to Vikram Bhatt in films like Kasoor, Awara Pagal Deewana, and Footpath. In 2005, Mohit eventually made his directorial debut with Zeher, which was a moderate success. Over the next few years, he went on to direct films like Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Awarapan, and Raaz 2, all of which were only moderate successes. Due to his successful career, Mohit is reportedly worth several crores today.

Mohit Suri’s golden box office run

The filmmaker got his breakthrough at the box office in 2011 with the thriller Murder 2. The film was a big hit and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The director followed it up with an even bigger hit in Aashiqui 2, which earned over Rs 109 crore. The film revived the careers of Shraddha and Aditya and is regarded as the biggest musical hit in Bollywood. In 2014, Mohit gave his biggest hit till date – Ek Villain (global earnings Rs 169 crore). Since then, he has had a hit-or-miss record with moderate successes in Half Girlfriend and Malang, but flops in Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Ek Villain Returns.

Mohit Suri and Shraddha Kapoor on the set of Ek Villain

Mohit Suri’s marriage to Udita Goswami

Mohit met his future wife, actress Udita Goswami, on the sets of his first film as director – Zeher. The two began dating soon after, and while they never collaborated again on screen, the two tied the knot in 2013. By then, Udita had established herself in Bollywood with films like Aksar. After marriage, the actress quit films to focus on her family. The couple has two children.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.