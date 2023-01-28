Director duo Abbas-Mustan celebrate SRK's Pathaan success, talk about boycott culture: 'There is no discrimination...'

Abbas Mustan-Pathaan

Bollywood director duo Abbas-Mustan, who have worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Baazigar and Badshah, on Friday, expressed their happiness on the success of the megastar`s latest release Pathaan and shared thoughts on the boycott controversy.

Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. However, prior to its release, the film faced the wrath of the boycott trend on social media. Speaking to ANI about the film`s massive success, they said, "We have made films Baazigar and Badshah with Shah Rukh. He is a big star, an excellent and hardworking artist. We all are very happy with the success of the film Pathan. The industry needs hit films."

They added, "Our industry and our country are very good. We all live together and no caste ever comes between us. We work with talent. Our producers are people like Ratna Jain and Subhash Ghai. If we have made films with Shah Rukh and Saif, we have also made them with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan. The film`s unit is family for us. There is never any kind of discrimination in this industry."

Abbas Mustan further stated, "We celebrate Diwali along with Eid. We use colours on Holi and also light diyas on Diwali. Our country is very beautiful and so is our industry where there is no discrimination. We all live together and work together.

Bollywood is often accused of hurting the faith of Hinduism by filmmakers and spoiling the country`s culture. On this, the filmmaker duo said, "No one intentionally wants to humiliate anyone or hurt any faith." The filmmakers continued, "So much money is spent in making a film, then why would anyone take a risk by investing money and intentionally hurting someone? We make films only for entertainment and the audience should also watch them as entertainment."

Giving a message to the youth, they said that there is no need to boycott films and added, "We or anyone else do not intentionally hurt anyone. We make movies just for fun." Pathaan marks SRK`s return to the silver screen after four years.

