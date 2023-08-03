Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill bungalow is being converted into a residential project, which will also house a museum dedicated to the actor.

Dilip Kumar’s iconic address on Pali Hill in Mumbai will soon be history. The famous bungalow, which housed the late actor for several decades, will soon be demolished and turned into a residential project. The sale of the plot has been completed and it has been purchased by realty developer Ashar Group.

As per a new Economic Times report, the developer will build an 11-storey luxury residential project at the site, which will also house a museum dedicated to the late actor. The museum will reportedly be dedicated to the actor's life journey and key milestones and will be situated on the ground floor, with a separate access. The price of the deal was not disclosed but earlier reports had pegged the bungalow’s worth at somewhere around Rs 350 crore.

The plot that houses the bungalow is spread over half an acre of land. The ET report states that the proposed project will have a total construction area of 1.75 lakh sq ft. "We have started the construction work and the delivery as per RERA registration is scheduled in 2027. However, we will be able to complete it much before that in the next two years," Ajay Ashar, CMD, Ashar Group, was quoted as saying by ET.

The plot had been in the news for more years now after the late actor’s wife Saira Banu had filed a defamation suit against another developer. Saira had alleged that the developer was trying to grab the land by forging documents. Ashar Developers have said that the legal dispute has now been resolved with consent terms filed in the arbitration matter.

Dilip Kumar was one of the most successful and iconic actors in Indian cinema history. In a career that spanned five decades, he was part of some of the biggest and highest grossing Indian films ever and earned the moniker of Tragedy King. He is also regarded as the first superstar from Bollywood by many. The veteran actor purchased the Pali Hill bungalow in 1953 after his initial successes and stayed there for 50 years. Dilip Kumar died in 2021 at the age of 98.