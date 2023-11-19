Bollywood

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

Sanjay Gadhvi passed away after he suffered a major heart attack at 57

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away on Sunday, November 19, after he suffered a major heart attack at 57

