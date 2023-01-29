Search icon
Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy to watch Pathaan with the audience, fans scream Shah Rukh Khan's name

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a black mask as she visited the famous theatre in Bandra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Deepika Padukone at Gaiety Galaxy/Viral Bhayani

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, is an unstoppable force at the box office collecting over Rs 400 crore gross worldwide within four days of its theatrical release on January 25. The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner is running to packed cinema halls in theatres across the globe.

Celebrating the film's success, Deepika visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai to watch live audience reactions to the film. She was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a black mask as she arrived in her black Mercedes car to the theatre in Bandra.

As Deepika got out of her luxurious vehicle, fans could be heard screaming Shah Rukh Khan's name in the clip. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, has now gone viral on social media. Her fans dropped in red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika plays an ISI agent named Rubina Mohsin aka Rubai in the recently released actioner, which is her second collaboration with the filmmaker Siddharth Anand and fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. She debuted alongside SRK in Farah Khan's fantasy romantic drama Om Shanti Om in 2007 and her second film in Bollywood was Anand's Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008.

After Om Shanti Om, Deepika has been seen with Shah Rukh in Rohit Shetty-directed romantic action comedy Chennai Express in 2013 and Farah Khan-directed action comedy Happy New Year in 2014. The actress is set to reunite with Anand for her next film titled Fighter, which is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024, and will see her sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time on the big screen.

