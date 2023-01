Deepika Padukone relaxes on yacht as Ranveer Singh films her, thanks fans for birthday wishes

Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone extended New Year greetings and shared a thankful note for all the warm birthday wishes on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a video which she captioned, "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year...Happy New Year! PS: Here`s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings."

In the video, Deepika could be seen in a state of bliss and enjoying the breeze on a yacht while her husband Ranveer Singh turned videographer and captured her at the moment. She was seen wearing a yellow monokini with a white shirt

Here's the video

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Bipasha Basu commented, "Belated happy birthday love." "You`re so precious Deepika," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday, this post remind me to gehrahiyan."

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, a Pan India film Project K alongside Prabhas and director Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn in her pipeline.