Headlines

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final: Check timings, schedule of all performances at Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

Ladakh's magnetic hill defies gravity: Cars ascend uphill without ignition

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

Cricketers who were Player of the Match in ODI World Cup finals

7 tips to stay happy alone

Debutants who shined in the 2023 World Cup 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Both Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan hosted David Beckham at their respective residences in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During his India trip as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, football legend David Beckham managed to take some time off his work to meet Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Both Sonam and SRK hosted Beckham at their respective residences in Mumbai. They also penned a heartfelt welcome note for him on their Instagram handles. And now a while ago, Beckham took to his social media and expressed his gratitude to SRK and Sonam for their warm hospitality.

Addressing SRK as his friend, Beckham wrote, “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India… Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…”

On receiving a grand welcome from Sonam and her husband Anand, Beckham wrote, “@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja – you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your – see you again soon.”

He also shared pictures with SRK and Sonam who turned hosts for him in India. Prior to paying visit to Sonam and SRK, Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium.

Considered one of the best footballers of all time, Beckham has represented England at the national level and made over 100 appearances for them between the years 1996 and 2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles. (With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Struggled to arrange father's funeral, couldn’t afford door lock, this Bollywood director debuted at 39, now owns...

EAM Jaishankar asks Canada to share evidence on India's alleged link in Nijjar killing

National Epilepsy Day 2023: Causes and symptoms of this neurological disorder

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE