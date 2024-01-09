Headlines

Dashami trailer: Aadil Khaan, Vardhan Puri, Monica Chaudhary-starrer sheds light on alarming rise of rapes

Directed by Shantanu Anant Tambe, Dashami depicts a battle between good and evil that unfolds in shades of grey. The film releases in cinemas on January 19.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:26 PM IST

The recently released trailer of Dashmi presents a poignant narrative, delving into the urgent necessity for moral rectitude in contemporary society. The social thriller courageously addresses the prevalent issue of multiple rapes plaguing our society, regardless of caste, creed, or religion.

Dashami features Aadil Khaan, Vardhan Puri, Monica Chaudhary, Gaurav Sareen, Khushi Hajare, and Swati Semwal in the leading roles. The film, directed by Shantanu Anant Tambe, depicts a battle between good and evil that unfolds in shades of grey.

Talking about the film, director Shantanu Anant Tambe said, "The era may have evolved, but the fundamental quest for righteousness remains unwavering. Dashmi aims to illuminate the prevalent injustices in our society, igniting discourse that champions the triumph of virtue over vice."

The film promises a compelling narrative, emphasizing the urgency for justice and reclaiming the essence of Ram Rajya. The trailer features the powerful message of the film, "Burai Pe Achaai Ko Toh Vijayi Hona Hi Hai, Yug Koi Bhi Hai Ram Rajya Toh Aane Hi Hai (Good has to be victorious over evil, no matter what the era is, Ram Rajya is bound to come)".

With a powerful tagline, "Aao Kalyug Ke Dashmi Mein Kalyugi Raavan Ko Milkar Jalaate Hain (Come lets get together and burn the Kalyugi Raavan in the Dashami of Kalyug)", that resonates as a rallying call against contemporary evils, echoing the ethos of vanquishing darkness with collective goodness, Dashami is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 19, 2024.

