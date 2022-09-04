Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer borrows Bhuvan Bam's joke? Influencer reacts

Cuttputlli- Bhuvam Bam

Akshay Kumar starrer latest crime thriller Cuttputlli has opened up with mixed responses, but the actor's die-hard fans are happy to see him taking up the avatar of a cop again. Soon after the release, few netizens pointed out that Cuttputlli borrowed a joke from popular digital content creator Bhuvan Bam.

In the film, Akshay tries to impress Rakul Preet Singh, who is a school teacher. Akshay explains the stature of a teacher in a student's life, and Rakul snubs him off with her comeback. Bhuvan's fans instantly joined the dots with Bhuvan's famous comical gig Angry Masterji and shared it on Reddit. Now, here's the new thing, even Bhuvan noted that the makers are inspired by his humour. He shared the scene on his Instagram stories, and captioned it saying "LOL."

Here's the screenshot

While promoting Cuttputlli, Akshay opened up about the film and said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!!"

Even director Ranjit M Tewari said, “Being given an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay sir for the second time was extremely humbling & exciting. I was attracted to “Cuttputlli” because the work of our police forces always intrigued me. I wanted our audiences to visually experience the mental acumen and perseverance along with the physical handwork that goes into solving a case." Cuttputlli stars Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandarchur Singh in primary roles.