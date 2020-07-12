Headlines

Coronavirus: Suresh Raina wishes 'speedy recovery' to Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher's family

India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and veteran actor Anupam Kher's family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 06:36 PM IST

India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and veteran actor Anupam Kher's family.

He tweeted a message for the Bachan family who are also tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote, "He has fought and won many battles, on-screen and in real life. Wishing our living legend, the one and only @SrBachchan, a quick win this time too. Get well soon, Sir. Wish you a very long, happy and healthy life".

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother, sister-in-law and niece tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter Raina wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery to your family sir. My bestest regards & love to Dulari Mouj. @AnupamPKher".

The 65-year-old Anupam Kher on Sunday morning shared the news in a video posted on his Twitter handle and confirmed that he tested negative for COVID-19.The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor said in the video, "From the last few days, my mother - Dulari, suffered from a loss of appetite and she used to sleep a lot, post which she got her blood test which came out normal. After which the doctor advised us to get her CT scan done which showed her as mild COVID positive.

"Me and my brother also got ourselves tested in which I came out as negative while my brother his wife and niece have been tested positive too, while my nephew has been tested negative," he added.Kher took his mother to Kokilaben Hospital and the staff was helpful to admit her. He further said that BMC has been really helpful and has been working amazingly. Concluding the video, the 'Saraansh' actor expressed his gratitude and lauded the medical staff for their service.

Soon after the video was shared on the micro-blogging site, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared their prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of the family members.

