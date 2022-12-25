Cirkus: Ranveer Singh says he can now 'retire' from acting, Pooja Hegde talks about her career plans

Credit: Pooja Hegde-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Cirkus star Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in a recent interview talked about their future plans while promoting Rohit Shetty’s film. Ranveer Singh said that he may retire as he is satisfied with his acting career.

While talking to Bollywood Life, on being asked if Pooja Hegde is satisfied with her career, Ranveer Singh said that he is. He further mentioed, “me retire ho bhi sakta hu.” Meanwhile, Pooja said that she has a long journey and wants to do things that make ‘her soul happy.’

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Cirkus, which was released on Friday, started off with a slow start. After collecting just Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day, Cirkus earned Rs 6.40 crore on its second day of theatrical release taking the two-day collections to Rs 12.65 crore, as shared by the trade expert Taran Adarsh. Adarsh tweeted, "#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3 [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and starred Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. Set in the 1960s, Cirkus revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other’s existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

Cirkus marked Ranveer and Rohit’s third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

On the other hand, Jacqueline will also be seen in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal As interesting and quirky as it sounds, Crakk is going to be India`s first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own. `Crakk` is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. (With inputs from ANI)

