Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Cirkus: Milap Zaveri defends Rohit Shetty after film's disastrous opening, says 'people should remember...'

Starring Ranveer Singh in double roles, Cirkus has collected Rs 6.5 crore on its first day of theatrical release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Cirkus: Milap Zaveri defends Rohit Shetty after film's disastrous opening, says 'people should remember...'
Cirkus-Milap Zaveri/File photos

Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, Cirkus has taken a disastrous opening at the box office earning only Rs 6.5 crores on its first day of theatrical release. Rohit and Ranveer are being brutally trolled on social media after their film has received terrible reviews from audiences and critics calling Cirkus as the worst film of 2022.

Now, film director and writer Milap Zaveri has defended Rohit Shetty as he took to his social media and penned a note for the filmmaker which read, "It is human to succeed and human to fail. Before rejoicing and giving gyan ppl should remember that one film doesn’t make or break Rohit Shetty. He has given non-stop SUPERHITS for more than a decade. Has revived cinemas in the pandemic last year. He is a Legend and will be back."

For the unversed, Milap has directed films such as Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Mastizaade, Satyameva Jayate, Marjaavaan, and Satyameva Jayate 2. Out of all these five films, only the 2018 vigilante action drama Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee succeeded at the box office.

Before Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has delivered blockbusters in the form of his own cop universe with films such as Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the entire four films in the Golmaal franchise. His other successful films include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale.

Talking about Cirkus, the comedy entertainer stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.

READ | Milap Zaveri reacts to Satyameva Jayate 2 box office failure, says 'Jr NTR in RRR lifted bike with one hand but....'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor for attending Halloween party, say 'apni sanskriti bhool gaye'
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DRDO Admit Card 2022 released for CEPTAM Tier I at drdo.gov.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.