Cirkus: Milap Zaveri defends Rohit Shetty after film's disastrous opening, says 'people should remember...'

Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, Cirkus has taken a disastrous opening at the box office earning only Rs 6.5 crores on its first day of theatrical release. Rohit and Ranveer are being brutally trolled on social media after their film has received terrible reviews from audiences and critics calling Cirkus as the worst film of 2022.

Now, film director and writer Milap Zaveri has defended Rohit Shetty as he took to his social media and penned a note for the filmmaker which read, "It is human to succeed and human to fail. Before rejoicing and giving gyan ppl should remember that one film doesn’t make or break Rohit Shetty. He has given non-stop SUPERHITS for more than a decade. Has revived cinemas in the pandemic last year. He is a Legend and will be back."

For the unversed, Milap has directed films such as Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Mastizaade, Satyameva Jayate, Marjaavaan, and Satyameva Jayate 2. Out of all these five films, only the 2018 vigilante action drama Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee succeeded at the box office.

Before Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has delivered blockbusters in the form of his own cop universe with films such as Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the entire four films in the Golmaal franchise. His other successful films include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale.

Talking about Cirkus, the comedy entertainer stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.



