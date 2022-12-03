Milap Zaveri reacts to Satyameva Jayate 2 box office failure, says 'Jr NTR in RRR lifted bike with one hand but....'

Satyameva Jayate 2-RRR/File photos

Released in November 2021, Satyameva Jayate 2 was the spiritual sequel of Satyameva Jayate. The first part, which hit theatres three years earlier than the second, was successful at the box office earning more than Rs 100 crore, while the sequel was a disaster as it only collected Rs 13.26 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

In a recent interview, the director Milap Zaveri opened up on his film's box office failure and compare the film's action sequence, in which John Abraham lifted the bike with two hands, with Jr NTR's action sequence in the climax of the RRR in which the Telugu star threw the bikes at the goons single-handedly.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Milap said, "I felt, ‘John ne part 1 mein tyre faada tha. Iss baar main usse engine ukhaad waaunga’. I started scaling everything up. Nikkhil Advani, in fact, had rightly pointed out, ‘There’s no antagonist in the film’. In part 1, though Manoj sir was not the villain, he was the opposition to John’s character."

"I learnt from my mistakes. I realized that we need to have a villain who’s as strong as the hero. I got carried away with my commercial instincts in the film. I went too over the top with the action. It was trolled a lot. The same kind of action was seen in RRR and KGF as well. John lifted the bike with two hands. But Jr NTR sir, in RRR, lifted the bike with one hand! The conviction was the same but the story was better in those films", he continued.

The director concluded that after the failure of his film, which starred John Abraham in a triple role, people told him that mass commercial cinema has ended. But Milap added that he regrets the opportunity that he lost with his film since this year only mass cinema has worked such as RRR, Brahmastra, KGF, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.



