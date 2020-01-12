'Chhapaak' Box Office Report Day 2: Deepika Padukone's film still underwhelming

After an ordinary day one, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak doesn't have much to look up to during its second day Box Office either. The movie is totally underwhelming even on the second day and most definitely needs to pick up by day three Sunday (a weekend).

Chhapaak has minted Rs. 11.67 crore so far, after earning Rs. 4.77 crore on Friday and Rs. 6.90 crore on Saturday. The movie is working well only in premium multiplexes but cannot connect beyond metropolitan cities. Despite the upward trend, the movie continues to have a poor Box Office. According to early predictions, the movie had minted Rs. 10.50 crore.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: â‚¹ 11.67 cr. #India biz."

See his tweet here:

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Chhapaak lags back from beating Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The latter is working well in Maharashtra, while Chhapaak is working well only in a few multiplexes. The movie also faces competition from South Indian film releases like Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.