Cannes 2022: Aishwariya Rai Bachchan's first look in bright pink pantsuit goes viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the most beautiful woman in the world, will appear as the brand ambassador at the Cannes film festival 2022. Her first look in a bright pink pantsuit from Cannes is now going viral on social media.

In the viral videos, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen posing for American actress Eva Longoria. She opted for natural-looking makeup and kept her hair open.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first Indian actress to become a jury member at the Cannes in 2003. The festival runs from May 17-28, resuming its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions. It was cancelled in 2020, and last year moved to July when it was held under strict COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela stunned the onlookers in a beautiful white tulle gown in her red carpet debut at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival which is being held in Cannes, France from May 17 to May 28.

Urvashi chose the white tulle gown from the collection of Tony Ward called the Tony Ward Couture. The Lebanese-Italian fashion designer draws inspiration from contemporary architecture and is hence nicknamed 'The Architect of Detail'. Along with her gorgeous costume, the actress wore statement earrings and chose a bold makeup look with red lipstick and hair tied in a bun.

Apart from Urvashi, various Indian celebrities will be attending Cannes 2022 as India has been named the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market). These include AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and folk singer Mame Khan as part of the star-studded Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

What makes India even prouder is the fact that Deepika Padukone is among the coveted jury for the main competition. Along with Deepika, international film celebrities like Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, and Jeff Nichols are also part of the nine-member jury headed by the French actor Vincent Lindon.