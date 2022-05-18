Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia ups glamour quotient in black-white ball gown on red carpet

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

South sensation Tamannaah Bhatia, who has starred in superhit movies like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, wore a black and white ball gown from Gauri and Nainika at the red carpet of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival happening in Cannes, France from May 17 to May 28.

She dropped a carousel set of photos on her Instagram account in which she looked sizzling while giving dramatic poses and in one picture, her crew was also visible taking care of the white trail. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani and accessorised herself with diamond earrings, while putting on smoky makeup.

Check out her stunning pictures here

While speaking to the news agency ANI, she shared her experience for being a part of the festival and said, "I'm so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward." Apart from Tamannaah, various Indian celebrities will be attending Cannes 2022 as India has been named the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market).

These celebrities include AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and folk singer Mame Khan as part of the star-studded Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.



READ | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone steals the show in shimmery golden-black saree

What makes India even prouder is the fact that Deepika Padukone is among the coveted jury for the main competition. Along with Deepika, international film celebrities like Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, and Jeff Nichols are also part of the nine-member jury headed by the French actor Vincent Lindon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatia will be seen next in the Telugu language heist comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration, the second part of the Fun and Frustration film series. It is scheduled to release on May 27.