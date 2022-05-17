Cannes 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, others who walked red carpet in stunning sarees

From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, here are B-town queens who graced the Cannes red carpet in beautiful sarees.

The 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival kicks off in the French city today, May 17, and will be held till May 28. Various Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia, AR Rahman, Hina Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others will be making their presence felt as India is the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market) for the first time in the festival's history.

Before the glittery images from today's red carpet arrive, here's a look at the B-town queens owning the red carpet in their stunning sarees in the past.