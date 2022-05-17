Cannes 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, others who walked red carpet in stunning sarees

From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, here are B-town queens who graced the Cannes red carpet in beautiful sarees.
The 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival kicks off in the French city today, May 17, and will be held till May 28. Various Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia, AR Rahman, Hina Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others will be making their presence felt as India is the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market) for the first time in the festival's history.
Before the glittery images from today's red carpet arrive, here's a look at the B-town queens owning the red carpet in their stunning sarees in the past.
1. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja, wore this pink saree designed by Anamika Khanna when she walked the red carpet in 2014.
2. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming spy action-thriller Dhaakad on May 20, wore this black sequinned saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee at Cannes in 2018.
3. Deepika Padukone
Making India proud as one of the main jury members at Cannes 2022 along with international film celebrities, the Piku star wore this Rohit Bal saree when she made her debut at Cannes in 2010.
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In 2013, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a glittering gold saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani when she walked the red carpet. She was also spotted leaving for Cannes 2022 on the night of May 16.
5. Vidya Balan
For the premiere of the anthology Bombay Talkies which celebrated the 100 years of Indian cinema, Vidya Balan wore a beautiful Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree on the Cannes red carpet in 2013.
6. Diana Penty
Diana Penty, who has been seen in movies like Cocktail and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, made her debut in Cannes in 2019 and was seen in a white saree gown designed by Amit Aggarwal.