Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt proudly shares Telugu audience's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's film

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has brought happiness to cinema lovers, and Alia Bhatt has shared proofs. As the film is riding high, Bhatt has shared a few moments from the screening across different places. Alia has shared the celebratory videos from the film, showing that the film is getting love even from the South region.

In one of the videos, we can hear hooting and screams as Ranbir dances on Dance Ka Bhoot. The clip is been taken from the Telugu dub version, and Alia added to her stories.

Check out the video

In another video, we can see how the audience is reacting to one of the crucial action sequences from the film. In the movie, as soon as Ranbir awakes with his powers, all we can hear is hooting and whistling.

Here's the video

At last, here's the audience's reaction to the song Kesariya. This clip is also taken from the Telugu version.

Check out the video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra is doing really well at the box office. The film has ended Bollywood’s dry run and is emerging as one of the most loved movies of recent times.

As per Ayan Mukerji’s latest Instagram post, the film has grossed Rs 160 crore in just two days. Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..”

He added, “My 2 favourites actors and humans set the screen on fire 9litreally) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From The king Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience….”

