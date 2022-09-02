Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Nagarjuna wishes a 'beautiful child' for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, says 'it's incredible they got...'

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna said, "We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Brahmastra: Nagarjuna wishes a 'beautiful child' for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, says 'it's incredible they got...'
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Nagarjuna in Brahmastra/File photos

Brahmastra is undoubtedly among the most anticipated films in Indian cinema as it boasts of a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni who possesses the Nandi Astra in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic.

With just a week ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9, the team of Brahmastra had planned a grand pre-release event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on Friday, September 2, but the same got cancelled due to security reasons. But, the team didn't disappoint the fans and the national media who had flown in from different parts of the country to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Later, the film’s team organised an event in an informal setting at a short notice in a city hotel where Brahmastra cast members Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were present. Also present at the event were SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in South India, and the Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who was the chief guest.

At the event, Nagarjuna wished for a 'beautiful child' for Ranbir and Alia, as the two leading stars fell in love during the five-year journey of Brahmastra, tied the knot on April 14 earlier this year in an intimate ceremony, and announced their pregnancy in June on social media.

Talking about both of them, Nagarjuna said, "What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them. They are one of the most incredible talents in this country right now, it's incredible that they both got attracted to each other. From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who's going to be bigger than both of you together."

READ | Brahmastra: Karan Johar says ‘we are Indian cinema, no ‘woods’ anymore’

Nagarjuna makes his comeback to the Hindi film industry after nineteen years since his last Bollywood film was J. P. Dutta's LOC: Kargil in 2003 in which he portrayed Major Padmapani Acharya, an Indian Army officer who was awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for his valour and courage in the Kargil War.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.