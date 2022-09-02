Brahmastra: Karan Johar says ‘we are Indian cinema, no ‘woods’ anymore’

Brahmastra-Karan Johar/File photos

The Brahmastra team held a press conference in Hyderabad after the grand pre-release event got cancelled due to security reasons. RRR star JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli were the chief guests at the event.

Thanking both of them for their support, Karan Johar said, "Thank you for honouring us with our presence and being our special chief guests. You support means the world. We are in our own tiny way trying to penetrate every corner."

He continued, "Just as Rajamouli Sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a 'wood' - Bollywood and Tollywood. We are not in the 'woods' anymore, we are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.