Brahmastra: Karan Johar says ‘we are Indian cinema, no ‘woods’ anymore’

Thanking SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR for their presence, Karan Johar said that Brahmastra is from Indian cinema, and not just Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

Brahmastra-Karan Johar/File photos

The Brahmastra team held a press conference in Hyderabad after the grand pre-release event got cancelled due to security reasons. RRR star JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli were the chief guests at the event.

Thanking both of them for their support, Karan Johar said, "Thank you for honouring us with our presence and being our special chief guests. You support means the world. We are in our own tiny way trying to penetrate every corner."

He continued, "Just as Rajamouli Sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a 'wood' - Bollywood and Tollywood. We are not in the 'woods' anymore, we are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.

