#BoycottAliaBhatt: Darlings co-star Shefali Shah reacts to Twitter trend against Alia Bhatt

Read on to know what Shefali Shah has to say on the Boycott Alia Bhatt trend against her co-star and producer from Darlings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Shefali Shah-Alia Bhatt/Instagram-File photo

Starring Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt as the mother-daughter duo Badrunissa 'Badru' Ansari Shaikh and Shamshunissa 'Shamshu' Ansari, Darlings came out on Netflix on August 5 and received tremendous reviews from the industry folks, the audience, and the critics with many of them even calling it as the best Hindi film of the year.

A day before the film came out on the streaming platform, netizens began trending the hashtag #BoycottAliaBhatt on Twitter claiming that the film promotes domestic violence against men seeing the film's trailer as the dark comedy shows Alia's character Badru suffering domestic abuse from the hands of her husband Hamza Shaikh, portrayed by Vijay Varma, and how she takes her revenge with the help of her mother Shamshu, played by Shah.

Now, reacting to this absurd #BoycottAliaBhatt trend, Shefali Shah had an epic response to the trolls targeting their film and said to ETimes, "I don't want to dignify this with a comment". After the film came out, many people even made of the hashtag and came out in support of Alia Bhatt.

The trailer showed Alia's Badru bashing Vijay's Hamza with a pan, dumping water on his face, submerging his face in a tank of water, and constantly planning to treat him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him. In one of the scenes, Hamza can be seen tied to a chair while Badru administers injections to knock him out in retaliation for all the torment and violence she endured from him during their marriage.

Darlings marks Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut and also Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer as she has bankrolled the film under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from the brilliant performances from the three main leads, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Vijay Maurya, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

