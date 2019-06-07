Box Office: Salman Khan sets new records with 'Bharat'

With his latest Eid outing, Bharat, Salman Khan has more than undone the damage of Tubelight (2017) and Race 3 (2018), both of which released during the festival over the last two years. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial co-starring Katrina Kaif registered first-day numbers of Rs 42.3 crore. What’s more, the desi adaptation of the 2014 Korean hit, Ode To My Father, has become Salman’s topmost-grossing Eid release. It is not only his highest opener ever but has also garnered the highest-opening numbers of 2019 so far. The film’s day-one collections are almost twice that of the second highest opener of the year, Kalank at Rs 21 crore.

Bharat has broken the Eid record of Sultan (2016) too, which opened at Rs 36.59 crore, by Rs 5 crore. Moreover, it has surpassed day-one numbers of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), which was Salman’s highest opener with Rs 39.32 crore.

Interestingly, the movie, which reportedly released in 4,700 screens across India, could have seen higher footfalls, if it wasn’t for India-South Africa clash at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. As veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “Before Bharat released, there was talk that India-South Africa match se farak padega. Thoda farak toh pada hai, especially in big cities, I presume. At the same time, it was anticipated that the film would register huge numbers, despite the crucial match.”

However, the collections haven't come as a surprise. As Taran states, “Bharat has hit it out of the park on day one. Apart from earning the highest-opening day numbers of the year so far, the film has emerged as Salman's highest Eid opener and also his highest first-day earner. So, in spite of the India-South Africa match, the movie has registered massive numbers, be it East, West, North or South, in multiplexes and single screens alike, the response has been phenomenal.”

The superstar’s top EID Offerings that have opened well at the Box Office

Considering the mixed reviews, he doesn’t foresee any adverse impact. He reasons, “If the reviews had been outright negative, like Tubelight and Thugs Of Hindostan, then that would have been a cause for concern. Many people have also liked it, so the mixed reviews are alright. These days, no film has universal acceptance. Even though Thursday (June 6) was a working day following the National holiday on account of Eid (June 5), the numbers will be big despite the drop.”

Conceding that the number of screens for Salman's Eid release has gone up from 1,800 for Dabangg (2010) to 4,700 for Bharat, Taran says, “More screens have also been opening up over the years. So, that advantage will always be there. Nonetheless, Bharat has got an extended weekend of five days.”