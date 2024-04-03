Boney Kapoor reveals if there will be a biopic on Sridevi: 'Her life should be...' | Exclusive

Producer Boney Kapoor opened up about a biopic on his late wife Sridevi, and said, "Till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

In Bollywood, biopics are often considered safe bets at the box office. Boney Kapoor will soon bring his 45th film, Maidaan to cinemas. Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama is a biopic on football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also known as 'modern architect of Indian football'. Since Boney's film is a biopic, DNA India asks Boney, if he believes in making a biopic on his late wife, superstar Sridevi.

In the exclusive conversation when Boney was asked to share his views about a biopic celebrating Sridevi's life, he instantly says, "She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be, till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

For the unversed, Bollywood superstar, Hawa-Hawai Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, after accidentally drowning in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Boney on people predicting Judaai's failure

In the same conversation, Boney recalls the obstacles he faced during his previous productions, namely Judaai. Boney says, "I've been through various challenges. Meri pichli kai filmon mein mujhe tarah-tarah ke challenges face kiye, jaise Mr India thi, No Entry thi, Wanted thi, Judaai thi. During Judaai, there was a different challenge. My wife (Sridevi) was pregnant, and Anil (Kapoor) was the hero. Logo ne kaha picture kaise chalegi, bhabhi ke saath pair kiya hai. No Entry ke time meri financial struggle thi. Similarly, during Wanted, I struggled financially. Iss film ki alag journey hai. Challenges have been thrown at me, and I've come out of it safely."

About Maidaan

Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman, and the movie will release in cinemas on Eid weekend, April 10. Maidaan will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.