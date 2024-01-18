Headlines

This actress gave blockbuster at 25, romanced Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, was forced into prostitution; died alone, poor

Vimi was a star in Bollywood's romantic films for a brief period in the late-60s and early-70s.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

article-main
Vimi in a still from Hamraaz (Image: screengrab)
Bollywood is a gateway for many into fame, success, riches, and at least, a settled life. It is believed that once you have made it, things will go smoothly for you. The high-flying lifestyles of Bollywood’s biggest stars is testament to it. However, it wasn’t always the case. There was a time when stars lost their fame and money as quickly as they acquired it. And there can be no better example of this than the tragic story of Vimi.

Vimi’s rise to fame and stardom

Best known for her performance in films like Hamraaz and Aabroo, Vimi was discovered by music director Ravi at a party in the mid-60s. By then, Vimi was already married to Shiv Agarwal, son of an Industrialist, with whom she had one son and one daughter. The following year, she made her debut opposite Sunil Dutt in Hamraaz. The film was a hit, giving her big films like Aabroo alongside Ashok Kumar and Patanga opposite Shashi Kapoor. At one point, Vimi was one of the highest paid young starlets in the film industry. She also starred in the National Award-winning Punjabi film Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai.

How Vimi’s fortunes changed

But her subsequent films after Hamraaz all flopped. By the early-70s, the actress was forced to fade into oblivion and reduced to cameo roles in films like Guddi or playing uncredited dancers in Kahin Aar Kahin Paar. Vimi and her husband got separated in the mid-70s. In an obituary that was released after her death, it was revealed that she faced domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. But Vimi’s troubled were not over. She fell in love with a small-time producer named Jolly, who allegedly exploited her. As per a New 18 report, he even forced her into prostitution. Vimi escaped this toxic relationship too, and tried to start her own business.

Vimi’s final years and death

Vimi set up a textile business in Calcutta but it failed too and was sold off to pay her debts. Reports said that by her early-30s, the actress was totally bankrupt. She took refuge in alcohol to drown her sorrows and her health took a turn for the worse. In 1977, she passed away at the age of 34 due to liver complications. At the time of the death, the actress was all alone and her body had to reportedly been taken for cremation in a chanawalla’s cart.

