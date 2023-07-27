Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

An artiste who made her debut after her marriage, went on to become the next big thing in Bollywood. Sadly her career and fame were short-lived, and she died in the most miserable conditions.

We all have heard stories about rags to riches. but the showbiz industry has even witnessed the opposite- when superstars disappeared in the darkness. In the early 60s, Vimi was once considered as next superstar in Bollywood. She was also called one of the most beautiful actresses. Vimi was an artiste who made her debut after her marriage, but she went on to impress the audience in her first film itself. Sadly her career and fame were short-lived, and she died in the most miserable conditions.

Born in 1943 in a Sikh family Vimi was a trained singer, and during her student days, Vimi was a regular on All India Radio. She graduated in Psychology from Sophia College, Mumbai. After studies, Vimi got married to businessman Shiv Agarwal, a scion of the multimillionaire Amirchand Pyarelal family. As Probashi Online reported, the couple had two children.

The journey to stardom

Music director Ravi introduced Vimi to BR Chopra and he immediately offered her the role of the leading lady in Suni Dutt-starrer Hamraaz. The actress instantly agreed, and Hamraaz was a major box-office success. Vimi earned overnight fame and success. During those days, Vimi was frequently featured in popular magazines such as Star and Style, and Filmfare.

The downfall of Vimi's career

However, after Humraaz, Vimi's next film Aabroo (1968) was a box-office disaster. Similarly, her film Patanga (1971) with Shashi Kapoor also failed to impress the masses. Vimi did appear in the hit Punjabi film, Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai (1973), but it didn't help her much. As News 18 reported, the consecutive flops impacted Vimi's career, and she was not getting any more offers. However, she went on to appear in magazines for a few years, before her last film Vachan (1974).

Was Vimi domestically abused and exploited?

Vimi was almost forgotten by Bollywood. As per media reports, Vimi and Shiv got separated, and it was also reported that Vimi had gone through a rough of domestic violence. After the separation, it was reported that Vimi was living with a small-time producer Jolly, who exploited her. Vimi's business venture, Vimi Textiles was sold to pay her debts, and she went bankrupt.

The tragic death of Vimi

A broken marriage, failed Bollywood career, and sexual exploitation broke Vimi so much, that she found solace in alcohol. Once considered a female superstar, the actress died in extreme poverty. Vimi passed away in her early 30s due to liver complications. Vimi was admitted to the general ward of Nanawati Hospital, and reportedly, her body was taken for cremation in a chanawalla’s cart.