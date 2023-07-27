Headlines

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

An artiste who made her debut after her marriage, went on to become the next big thing in Bollywood. Sadly her career and fame were short-lived, and she died in the most miserable conditions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all have heard stories about rags to riches. but the showbiz industry has even witnessed the opposite- when superstars disappeared in the darkness. In the early 60s, Vimi was once considered as next superstar in Bollywood. She was also called one of the most beautiful actresses.  Vimi was an artiste who made her debut after her marriage, but she went on to impress the audience in her first film itself. Sadly her career and fame were short-lived, and she died in the most miserable conditions. 

Born in 1943 in a Sikh family Vimi was a trained singer, and during her student days, Vimi was a regular on All India Radio. She graduated in Psychology from Sophia College, Mumbai. After studies, Vimi got married to businessman Shiv Agarwal, a scion of the multimillionaire Amirchand Pyarelal family. As Probashi Online reported, the couple had two children.  

The journey to stardom 

Music director Ravi introduced Vimi to BR Chopra and he immediately offered her the role of the leading lady in Suni Dutt-starrer Hamraaz. The actress instantly agreed, and Hamraaz was a major box-office success. Vimi earned overnight fame and success. During those days, Vimi was frequently featured in popular magazines such as Star and Style, and Filmfare. 

The downfall of Vimi's career

However, after Humraaz, Vimi's next film Aabroo (1968) was a box-office disaster. Similarly, her film Patanga (1971) with Shashi Kapoor also failed to impress the masses. Vimi did appear in the hit Punjabi film, Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai (1973), but it didn't help her much. As News 18 reported, the consecutive flops impacted Vimi's career, and she was not getting any more offers. However, she went on to appear in magazines for a few years, before her last film Vachan (1974). 

Was Vimi domestically abused and exploited? 

Vimi was almost forgotten by Bollywood. As per media reports, Vimi and Shiv got separated, and it was also reported that Vimi had gone through a rough of domestic violence. After the separation, it was reported that Vimi was living with a small-time producer Jolly, who exploited her. Vimi's business venture, Vimi Textiles was sold to pay her debts, and she went bankrupt. 

The tragic death of Vimi

A broken marriage, failed Bollywood career, and sexual exploitation broke Vimi so much, that she found solace in alcohol. Once considered a female superstar, the actress died in extreme poverty. Vimi passed away in her early 30s due to liver complications. Vimi was admitted to the general ward of Nanawati Hospital, and reportedly, her body was taken for cremation in a chanawalla’s cart. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE