Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

This Bollywood star has given 57 flops in his career, reportedly costing producers over Rs 1000 crore. He is still a superstar.

Over the course of a long career, most actors deliver flops and unsuccessful films. Mithun Chakraborty is infamous for starring in 180 films that were either flops or disasters at the box office. Other prolific actors like Dharmendra and Jeetendra also have a high flop count. But none of these actors stand anywhere when it comes to the total amount lost by a single actor. There, a modern superstar takes the dubious distinction because of the sheer size of his films and the money they lost.

Bollywood actor with biggest flops

Akshay Kumar has been a part of 57 flop films in his career, which includes a recent string of six flops as well. The actor had long periods of unsuccessful films in the mid-90s and early 2000s as well. Industry sources say that the total collective money lost by these 57 films over the course of Akshay’s career has been over Rs 1000 crore. Over Rs 400 crore of this has been lost in the recent years, with big films like Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu losing Rs 140 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively. Other big flops in the actor’s career include Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Tashan, Rowdy Rathore, and Kambhakkt Ishq.

Akshay Kumar’s success ratio

But despite these flops, Akshay still remains a bankable name in the Hindi film industry due to his stellar track record. Alongside these 57 flops, the actor has also starred in 42 hits, more than any of the three Khans. This includes three blockbustera and 11 superhits. The actor has also strung up stretches of time when he has seen consecutive successes, most notably in the mid-2000s when he was crowned the king of comedy at the box office. Due to these successes, he has held the record for paying the highest income tax by any Bollywood actor.