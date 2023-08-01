Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

Headlines

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

Health benefits of Imli (Tamarind)

Health benefits of Avocado

10 Superfoods to boost immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

This Bollywood star has given 57 flops in his career, reportedly costing producers over Rs 1000 crore. He is still a superstar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the course of a long career, most actors deliver flops and unsuccessful films. Mithun Chakraborty is infamous for starring in 180 films that were either flops or disasters at the box office. Other prolific actors like Dharmendra and Jeetendra also have a high flop count. But none of these actors stand anywhere when it comes to the total amount lost by a single actor. There, a modern superstar takes the dubious distinction because of the sheer size of his films and the money they lost.

Bollywood actor with biggest flops

Akshay Kumar has been a part of 57 flop films in his career, which includes a recent string of six flops as well. The actor had long periods of unsuccessful films in the mid-90s and early 2000s as well. Industry sources say that the total collective money lost by these 57 films over the course of Akshay’s career has been over Rs 1000 crore. Over Rs 400 crore of this has been lost in the recent years, with big films like Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu losing Rs 140 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively. Other big flops in the actor’s career include Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Tashan, Rowdy Rathore, and Kambhakkt Ishq.

Akshay Kumar’s success ratio

But despite these flops, Akshay still remains a bankable name in the Hindi film industry due to his stellar track record. Alongside these 57 flops, the actor has also starred in 42 hits, more than any of the three Khans. This includes three blockbustera and 11 superhits. The actor has also strung up stretches of time when he has seen consecutive successes, most notably in the mid-2000s when he was crowned the king of comedy at the box office. Due to these successes, he has held the record for paying the highest income tax by any Bollywood actor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that I am...'

Pakistan: 40 killed, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE