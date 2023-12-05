Headlines

Bobby Deol reacts to polarising reactions to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'This kind of toxicity exists in our society'

Since its release, Animal has received polarising reactions from critics and audiences, with many deriding the movie for its violent and volatile protagonist, showcasing toxic masculinity and absurd plot points.

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the hyperviolent crime saga Animal has been a box office blockbuster earning over Rs 200 crore net in India and over Rs 350 crore worldwide in the opening weekend. Bobby Deol is being praised for his role of the antagonist Abrar Haque in the movie.

Since its release on Friday, the film has received polarising reactions from critics and audiences, with many deriding the movie for its violent and volatile protagonist, showcasing toxic masculinity and absurd plot points. Deol, 54, said it is impossible to make a film which is universally accepted.

"Filmmakers create stories for people to be entertained. This kind of toxicity and all of this exists in our society… Somewhere people can identify with it. But there will always be people who won’t like it, nothing can be liked by every individual… I think we are entertainers and we want to do different kinds of genres. That’s how I look at it," the actor told in an interview to PTI.

The Aashram actor even added that he had no hesitation while playing a character beyond morals and values as there was a convincing back story. "I was not put into a situation where I was not convinced or had to be convinced or felt awkward. I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way," he added.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. Vanga's first two films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, which was the remake of Arjun Reddy itself, had also received such polarising reactions from audiences and critics.

