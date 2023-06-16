'So proud of your achievements': Bobby Deol celebrates son Aryaman Deol's birthday, graduation; pens heartfelt note

A photo of Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol has turned 22 and he has also graduated from New York University. On this special day, the actor penned a heartfelt note on his son's birthday. Bobby took his feeling for Aryaman on social media. Bobby shared two photos of the birthday boy in a post and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Aryaman! So proud of your achievements. Love you beta."

In one of the photos, Bobby was posing with Aryaman. The photos were taken after Aryaman's convocation ceremony at New York University. In another photo, Aryaman was captured walking down the streets. Bobby Deol confirmed Aryaman's convocation by adding the hashtags, "#nyustern #ClassOf2023" in the post

Here's the post

As soon as Bobby shared the post, several netizens praised Aryaman and called him 'handsome like his father'. Bpbby's Aashram co-star Darshan Kumar wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Aryaman. Wish you the world." Sunny Deol wrote, "Happy Birthday." Remo D'Souza wrote, "Happy birthday buddy." Nikhil Diwedi wrote, "Happy Birthday Aryaman! you make us all proud for many reasons. Your humility standing out the most. So much love to you from all of us." Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Happy Birthday and congratulations." Recently Aryaman attended his cousin, Karan Deol's roka ceremony in Mumbai.

Previously in an interview, Bobby Deol opened up on people complimenting Aryaman for his looks, and calling him 'superstar'. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bobby said, "When I was going to make my Bollywood debut, people used to say the same things to me, that he is good looking and he will be a superstar. But I know the reality. It doesn't matter what you look like, if viewers want to see you they will. Nobody knows what's gonna happen in the future. Definitely, his good looks are a plus point and I am very proud of it but there is no guarantee about what's gonna happen in this industry." On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.