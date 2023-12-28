Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

Bobby Deol's OOTD left netizens ridiculed, and the actor got brutally trolled for his torn t-shirt.

Bobby Deol has made one of the best comebacks in Bollywood. His short but scene-stealer performance as antagonist Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has earned him a new lease in films. Bobby's fans can't stop raving about his screen presence. However, his recent public appearance has left his netizens puzzled, and he become a soft target of trolls.

On Thursday, Bobby Deol was spotted by paparazzi, a female fan met him, gifted him a box of chocolate, and even kissed his hand. Bobby gracefully acknowledged her gesture and was smiling all the way. Bobby's interaction with fan went viral, but for other reasons.

Bobby's OOTD, a customised torn white t-shirt that left netizens ridiculed. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Fans still cannot get over this amazing man! Bobby is all shy as his fans give him kisses and compliments. Bobby Deol stealing hearts everyday."

As soon as the video was uploaded, a majority of netizens trolled the actor for his OOTD. A netizen wrote, "Ye kare toh fashion... doosra kare to bhikari." Another netizen wrote, "Chuhe ne kutar di t-shirt." An internet user wrote, "Bobby bhai t-shirt thodi achhi pehen lete itne paise wale ho fir bhi aesi t-shirt pehni hai." Another internet user wrote, "Itane Gareeb..ho gaye aap."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on harsh reviews Animal received

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he feels targeted by the reviewers, and there is a gang of critics, who like a certain kind of cinema, and they appreciate certain filmmakers' movies only. "What I see is that there is a clear hatred towards a filmmaker than a film." Sandeep agreed that from Kabir Singh, the criticism has multiplied in Animal, and it will further increase during the release of his Prabhas-starrer Spirit, but the director is unaffected by the critics. "Fark nahi padta, kyuki lakhon logo ko pasand aa rahi hai."

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, has become his career's biggest blockbuster. Despite mixed reviews, the movie went on to collect Rs 874 crores worldwide. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Siddharth Karnick, and Prem Chopra in key roles.