Headlines

Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

5 top New Year resolutions for 2024 and how to keep them

Meet IAS officer, a tailor's son who sold newspapers, got betrayed by friend, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Sachin Tendulkar makes more money than what Mitchell Starc got in IPL 2024 auction through...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

5 top New Year resolutions for 2024 and how to keep them

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

Here's how much Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, other south superstars charge per film

10 most notorious prisons in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'questions were asked in Parliament' over her bikini photoshoot, Saif Ali Khan says he was...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Bobby Deol brutally trolled for wearing torn t-shirt, netizens say 'Itne paise wale ho phir bhi...'

Bobby Deol's OOTD left netizens ridiculed, and the actor got brutally trolled for his torn t-shirt.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

article-main
Image source: Viral Bhayani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bobby Deol has made one of the best comebacks in Bollywood. His short but scene-stealer performance as antagonist Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has earned him a new lease in films. Bobby's fans can't stop raving about his screen presence. However, his recent public appearance has left his netizens puzzled, and he become a soft target of trolls. 

On Thursday, Bobby Deol was spotted by paparazzi, a female fan met him, gifted him a box of chocolate, and even kissed his hand. Bobby gracefully acknowledged her gesture and was smiling all the way. Bobby's interaction with fan went viral, but for other reasons. 

Bobby's OOTD, a customised torn white t-shirt that left netizens ridiculed. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Fans still cannot get over this amazing man! Bobby is all shy as his fans give him kisses and compliments. Bobby Deol stealing hearts everyday." 

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, a majority of netizens trolled the actor for his OOTD. A netizen wrote, "Ye kare toh fashion... doosra kare to bhikari." Another netizen wrote, "Chuhe ne kutar di t-shirt." An internet user wrote, "Bobby bhai t-shirt thodi achhi pehen lete itne paise wale ho fir bhi aesi t-shirt pehni hai." Another internet user wrote, "Itane Gareeb..ho gaye aap." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on harsh reviews Animal received

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he feels targeted by the reviewers, and there is a gang of critics, who like a certain kind of cinema, and they appreciate certain filmmakers' movies only. "What I see is that there is a clear hatred towards a filmmaker than a film." Sandeep agreed that from Kabir Singh, the criticism has multiplied in Animal, and it will further increase during the release of his Prabhas-starrer Spirit, but the director is unaffected by the critics. "Fark nahi padta, kyuki lakhon logo ko pasand aa rahi hai." 

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, has become his career's biggest blockbuster. Despite mixed reviews, the movie went on to collect  Rs 874 crores worldwide. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna,  Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Siddharth Karnick, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Strong possibility of drone attack' on MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea: Indian Navy

Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

IND vs SA Pitch Report: Can SuperSport Park's pitch set the stage for an intense 1st Test showdown?

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

'Yeh koi gunaah...': Salim Khan reacts to son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with Sshura Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE