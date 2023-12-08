Before Triptii Dimri this star kid was considered by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play Zoya in Animal, but failed the audition

Triptii Dimri's role in Animal was almost played by this star kid, who did not succeed in her audition.

Triptii Dimri is making waves this week for her brief role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actress has an extended cameo in the film, which has caught the attention of fans. However, the actress was not always the first choice for the role. She had auditioned for it, like a few others, including a famous star kid, who did not make the cut.

The star kid who unsuccessfully auditioned for Animal

As per a report in Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was among the actors who auditioned for the role of Zoya in Animal when the casting process was underway. Reports stated that the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was keen on having Sara in the film too. However, after Triptii auditioned for the role, he felt that she was the perfect choice for it and zeroed in on her. Hence, Sara lost out on the role. The actress went on to do starring roles in Gaslight, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and the yet-unreleased Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Triptii Dimri in Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role with Anil Kapoor playing his father while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. Triptii Dimri’s character arrives in the second half as a parallel romantic interest for Ranbir’s character. While her presence in the film has been criticised, her performance has been praised. Many have also questioned her for doing a film that is being called toxic while she has been known to play strong characters.

Triptii Dimri’s journey in films

Triptii Dimri comes from a non-film background. The actress made her debut doing small uncredited roles in Mom before doing one of the leads in Poster Boys back in 2017. She broke through with the romantic drama Laila Majnu and the supernatural thriller Bulbbul, where she played the lead roles. For the latter, she even won a Filmfare Award. Her last release before Animal was Qala, another Netflix film where her performance was praised almost universally.